SolarWorld Africa strengthens partnership with Risen Energy

SolarWorld Africa has expanded its partnership with Risen Energy, a global provider of solar energy solutions, signing a distribution memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Gregor Kuepper, MD of SolarWorld Africa, comments: “We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Risen Energy through this distribution MOU. This agreement not only reinforces our commitment to offering innovative solar solutions but also highlights our shared vision of driving sustainable development and environmental responsibility.”

Risen Energy, known for industry-leading Hyper-ion HJT (heterojunction) solar panels with an unmatched efficiency, longer lifespan and minimal degradation rate, is ready to leverage this strategic partnership to expand their market presence and deliver high quality solar solutions alongside SolarWorld Africa.

The 120MW MOU is built on the companies’ existing partnership and reinforces their joint efforts in promoting renewable energy adoption.

Alan Chow, lead of Middle East and Africa at Risen Energy, says: “We are very pleased about the continuation of our partnership with SOLARWORLD Africa, enabling us to introduce Risen’s cutting-edge product technology to the South African markets. Together, we aim to address and overcome the energy challenges facing South Africa.”