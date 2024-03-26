Technical Support Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Ready to Escape the Mundane? Join iOCO Infrastructure Services for a Journey Beyond Work.

We are seeking a Technical Support Specialist who possesses strong technical aptitude coupled with excellent communication skills to effectively troubleshoot and resolve problems. Apply now and let’s tackle the toughest technical challenges together!

What you’ll do:

Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

General maintenance to office/boardrooms

VIP User Support

Diagnose Hardware issues

Reload of machines

Network Support

Your expertise:

5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist.

Basic Server Support

Qualifications required:

Grade 12

A+, N+

MCSA/MCSE / International Equivalent

ITIL Foundation

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position (12 Months)

Location: Midrand

Work Environment: Onsite (open plan office)

Travel: Own vehicle essential

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

