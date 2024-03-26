Westcon-Comstor launches Tech ConneX platform

Westcon-Comstor has launched Tech ConneX, an interactive peer-to-peer platform enabling technical professionals at channel partners to engage with vendors, each other and the distributor’s own experts in a sales-free environment.

Tech ConneX allows technical cybersecurity and networking professionals from across the IT channel to share knowledge, crowdsource answers to questions, connect with like-minded experts and build their own communities.

It is open to members of Westcon-Comstor’s exclusive Tech Xpert community, which has grown to more than 2 300 participants across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) since its launch in 2022.

Cisco joined Tech Xpert earlier this month, bringing the Comstor line of business into Tech Xpert for the first time and taking the total number of participating vendors to 16 as the growth of the community gathers momentum.

The platform offers the ability to receive near-realtime responses to direct messages, Q&As and forum discussions, find and connect with local peers, join vendor groups, develop skills and more. By actively using Tech ConneX features, partners will develop their ability to better support customers and increase new logo wins, leading to business growth.

“Until now, technical professionals have lacked a platform to connect with peers in the channel – limiting their access to knowledge and expertise across partners, vendors, and Westcon-Comstor,” says Daniel Hurel, vice-president of cybersecurity and next-gen solutions: EMEA at Westcon-Comstor. “We’re plugging this gap by launching Tech ConneX for our Tech Xpert community.

“The platform – the first of its kind in the channel – provides an interactive space that opens up a whole new ecosystem of technical knowledge for partners, allowing them to develop their skillset and expertise through peer-learning, best-practice sharing, Q&A, forum discussions, and more.”