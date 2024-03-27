Agile Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Our client is a global leader in digital marketing and client reporting solutions, empowering financial professionals to enhance investor engagement and retention. With operations spanning four continents, they are rapidly expanding their team worldwide. Serving top-tier clients in the fintech sector, they seek individuals passionate about technical R&D and solution design, offering remote work opportunities.

What you will be doing:

Lead the charge in implementing multiple client projects with finesse and enthusiasm.

Foster client satisfaction, creating lasting partnerships and referenceable success stories.

Craft key documents and collaborate closely with our dynamic delivery team.

Empower clients by translating technical concepts and staying ahead of platform advancements.

Navigate project timelines with ease, removing obstacles to ensure smooth delivery.

Engage with our PMO community to strategize and optimise resource allocation.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives and embrace the global reach of our projects.

Stay vigilant, anticipating and addressing challenges to keep projects on track and thriving.

What you need:

Qualification in Project Management / PMBOK / Prince2 or similar would be beneficial.

5+ years of client-facing project management experience.

Critical thinker with strong communication skills and proactive attitude.

High emotional intelligence with honesty, transparency, and empathy.

Proven track record of timely project delivery.

Understanding of digital, SaaS, and cloud-based technology.

Ability to identify and mitigate risks, with creative problem-solving.

Familiarity with agile delivery processes like Scrum and Kanban.

Confident in collaborating with internal teams and client stakeholders.

Drive for self-development and contributing to business growth.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, Confluence, and JIRA; other PM tools a plus.

Experience in Asset & Wealth Management, ideally within a large global firm a plus

Experience in Marketing, Digital, Distribution, or Client Reporting domains is also a plus.

Job ID:

J104472

