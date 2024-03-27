Angular Application Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, a market leader in the IT Industry, based in Centurion (Johannesburg), is currently looking to employ an Angular Application Developer.

Requirements:

Previous experience in a similar position / Angular experience is non-negotiable .

. Com/Bus Sci (IS); or BSc. (Comp); or B.Tech IT (Software Development);

3-5 years’ development experience (essential).

Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

Knowledge of software testing.

Knowledge of writing test cases.

Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2014 (Compulsory).

Object Orientated programming skills and principles.

C#.

Web Development (ASP.NET or .NET Core, WEBAPI, CSS, HTML, JQuery).

JavaScript.

Web Services/API.

Knowledge of Agile Methodology (Scrum/Kanban).

Advantageous – Azure Cloud Computing, SSIS and SSRS.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritize requests.

Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.

Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.

Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.

Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.

Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.

Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.

Maintain existing programs according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.

Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialization.

Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.

Take ownership for driving career development.

