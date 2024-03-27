C++ Desktop Application Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, an innovative Software Specialist, is currently seeking skilled C++ developers who possess the ability and coding expertise to craft advanced, defect-free, and easily maintainable software solutions. As part of this role, you will be tasked with constructing and managing a sophisticated desktop application, complete with interfaces to integrate seamlessly with their other hardware and software components. Collaboration is key in their agile development environment, where you’ll work closely with designers, developers, and testers to achieve project objectives. Proficiency in object-oriented programming (OOP) and software architecture is highly desirable. Candidates should hold a Higher Degree or diploma in IT or a related field, along with a minimum of 2 years of experience in C/C++ development, complemented by a solid understanding of OOP principles.

DUTIES:

C/C++ Programming and Integration

Software Design and Architecture

Writing Readable and Maintainable Code

Automated Unit- and Integration Testing

Documentation / Technical Authoring

Problem Solving

Project Management

Research / Investigations

User Support

Source Code Management, versioning and collaboration

Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Creating end-user application feedback channels.

Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Keeping up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

REQUIREMENTS:

Education & Qualifications:

• Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

• Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience: Mandatory:

2+ years C / C++ development experience

Good OOP knowledge

Preferred:

Qt 5 and/or Qt 6

Git source code management

Platform independent development

Deploying desktop applications on various platforms and operating systems

Algorithms and data structures knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Windows and Linux (mainly Ubuntu, open for other distributions)

Knowledge of Best Practices

Optional:

CMake build systems

Python 3 scripting and standalone applications

SQL and sqlite3 local databases

HTML, CSS, JavaScript

QSS (Qt stylesheets)

Software design tools e.g. PlantUML

Software debugging tools e.g. gdb, cdb, valgrind, hotspot, gammaray

Software documentation tools e.g. doxygen

Automated software test development frameworks, e.g. google test

Network protocols and analysis

Atlassian apps (Jira project management, Confluence documentation, Bitbucket git server, Bamboo continuous integration)

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

C

Desktop

Application

Learn more/Apply for this position