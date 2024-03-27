C++ Desktop Application Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:
Our client, an innovative Software Specialist, is currently seeking skilled C++ developers who possess the ability and coding expertise to craft advanced, defect-free, and easily maintainable software solutions. As part of this role, you will be tasked with constructing and managing a sophisticated desktop application, complete with interfaces to integrate seamlessly with their other hardware and software components. Collaboration is key in their agile development environment, where you’ll work closely with designers, developers, and testers to achieve project objectives. Proficiency in object-oriented programming (OOP) and software architecture is highly desirable. Candidates should hold a Higher Degree or diploma in IT or a related field, along with a minimum of 2 years of experience in C/C++ development, complemented by a solid understanding of OOP principles.
DUTIES:
- C/C++ Programming and Integration
- Software Design and Architecture
- Writing Readable and Maintainable Code
- Automated Unit- and Integration Testing
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
- Research / Investigations
- User Support
- Source Code Management, versioning and collaboration
- Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
- Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
- Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
- Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
- Creating end-user application feedback channels.
- Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
- Keeping up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.
- Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
REQUIREMENTS:
Education & Qualifications:
• Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
• Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience: Mandatory:
- 2+ years C / C++ development experience
- Good OOP knowledge
Preferred:
- Qt 5 and/or Qt 6
- Git source code management
- Platform independent development
- Deploying desktop applications on various platforms and operating systems
- Algorithms and data structures knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Windows and Linux (mainly Ubuntu, open for other distributions)
- Knowledge of Best Practices
Optional:
- CMake build systems
- Python 3 scripting and standalone applications
- SQL and sqlite3 local databases
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- QSS (Qt stylesheets)
- Software design tools e.g. PlantUML
- Software debugging tools e.g. gdb, cdb, valgrind, hotspot, gammaray
- Software documentation tools e.g. doxygen
- Automated software test development frameworks, e.g. google test
- Network protocols and analysis
- Atlassian apps (Jira project management, Confluence documentation, Bitbucket git server, Bamboo continuous integration)
ATTRIBUTES:
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
