Delphi Developer

Mar 27, 2024

Our client, one of the leaders in the Consulting space, has an amazing permanent remote opportunity for a Delphi Developer to join their development team. As an individual you will receive global exposure in various spaces while building your career.

Requirements:

  • Delphi Engineer (3+ year’s prior experience)
  • Experience with C#
  • Experience with C++

  • Diploma in Software Development

  • SQL queries and stored procedures

  • Understanding of systems design and implementation

If you are ready for the change hit the Apply now.

Desired Skills:

  • Delphi
  • c#
  • c++

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Remote

