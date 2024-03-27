Delphi Developer

Our client, one of the leaders in the Consulting space, has an amazing permanent remote opportunity for a Delphi Developer to join their development team. As an individual you will receive global exposure in various spaces while building your career.

Requirements:

Delphi Engineer (3+ year’s prior experience)

Experience with C#

Experience with C++

Diploma in Software Development

SQL queries and stored procedures

Understanding of systems design and implementation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Remote

