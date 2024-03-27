Our client, one of the leaders in the Consulting space, has an amazing permanent remote opportunity for a Delphi Developer to join their development team. As an individual you will receive global exposure in various spaces while building your career.
Requirements:
- Delphi Engineer (3+ year’s prior experience)
- Experience with C#
- Experience with C++
-
Diploma in Software Development
-
SQL queries and stored procedures
- Understanding of systems design and implementation
Desired Skills:
- Delphi
- c#
- c++
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Remote