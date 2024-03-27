Developer – TypeScript / React (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Our client is a global leader in digital marketing and client reporting solutions, empowering financial professionals to enhance investor engagement and retention. With operations spanning four continents, they are rapidly expanding their team worldwide. Serving top-tier clients in the fintech sector, they seek individuals passionate about technical R&D and solution design, offering remote work opportunities.

What you will be doing:

Tackle captivating engineering challenges that spark creativity.

Dive into coding with the latest technologies and cloud services, making every line an adventure.

Craft polished features and solutions across the software spectrum, infusing innovation at every step.

Engage in lively code reviews and knowledge-sharing sessions, fostering a collaborative atmosphere.

Lead the charge in shaping architecture and technical blueprints, sculpting the future of our projects.

Inspire and guide fellow developers on their journey, nurturing talent and fostering growth.

Embark on a quest to refine our software development processes, turning obstacles into opportunities for improvement.

What you need:

Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.

6+ years of software development experience.

Experience / knowledge in any of the following:

JavaScript | TypeScript | C# | Python | Java | NodeJS | React



Docker | SingleStore (MemSQL) | Cloudflare CDN | AWS services.

Proficient in building websites, web services, and writing SQL statements.

Experience with unit and integration tests.

Knowledge of modern cloud infrastructure services.

