IT Support Engineer

We are looking for an Enthusiastic, easily adaptable and Innovative IT Support Engineer to provide Technical Support to all branches of a National Company (both remote and onsite).

The ideal candidate will be a curious, collaborative, organized, hardworking team player who is continually on the lookout for innovative ways to improve IT systems across all platforms and has an excellent track record in their field of expertise, being able to work under pressure, take initiative to perform the necessary tasks, and take ownership of what needs to be done.

Role Responsibilities:

Responding to technical support calls from end users of computers and software applications.

Taking ownership of customer issues reported and seeing problems through to resolution

Researching, diagnosing, troubleshooting, and identifying solutions to resolve system issues

Following standard procedures for proper escalation of unresolved issues to the appropriate internal teams

Raising Tickets for issues that need to be escalated to the Corp IT Support Team on the Company Ticketing Platform

Identifying all Information Technology needs within the Company and to ensure that these are met.

Upgrading and repair all Company computers as well as the Company’s LAN/WAN as and when necessary. Every reasonable effort must be made to eliminate unnecessary downtime.

Performing all the necessary computer data backups and Google Accounts of Ex-Employees.

Ensuring that all requirements and instructions of IT Headquarters are carried out and implemented within the necessary time frames to ensure compliance with the Group Policies, Procedures, and standards.

Performing all necessary IT Support functions.

Performing any other duties required by your designated Manager.

Engaging with Suppliers to provide the necessary Support function to your daily duties.

Supporting Employees with any IT challenges that may arise.

Maintaining All systems security level to be compliant with the Groups standards to combat and security threats.

Continuously updating all the necessary IT Inventory lists when changes are made to all and any IT related matters.

Communicating with users on IT related requests.

Role may require overtime and weekend work when necessary.

Role will require travel – Locally and Africa

Minimum Requirements:

Diploma / Degree in Information Technology.

Must have own reliable transport

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience dealing with:

Installation and Configuration of computer hardware / software / systems / networks / data backups / copiers.

Active Directory – Maintaining Active Directory / Creating Users Accounts

Monitoring and Maintaining computer systems and networks

Network Managed PoE Switches – HP / Cisco / Aruba

AWS – EC2 / S3 / Storage Gateway / Glacier etc

Working experience in Google Suite & App Script

Kaspersky Antivirus (on Enterprise Scale)

Servers (Windows Svr 2012 / 2016)

Setting up Google Mailboxes

Telephony (VoiP)

Unified WiFi

Firewalls

VLANS

Desired Skills:

chromebooks

Anti Virus

vlans

About The Employer:

National Company

