Senior Delphi Software Developer

Our client, a top National Software and Hardware house is looking for a Senior Delphi Developer to join their team.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT

At Least 5 – 8 years’ Development experience in Delphi

Delphi, SQL

Informix/ MySQL preferred

Ability to create & maintain documentation to acceptable levels

Good Communication skills

Able to give detailed Feedback and error reporting abilities

Good attention to detail

Knowledge of testing approaches & techniques

Diagnostic and problem-solving skills

Deadline and Performance Driven

Job Description:

Implementation of quality initiatives and processes to maintain high level of delivery and integration of systems

Development of software solutions to solve inherent legacy product errors and advanced interface standards to internal applications as well as those provided by clients

Authorising software behaviour and specification documentation

Maintaining hardware standards and compatibility of proper software deployment and integration

Interact with testers, designers and software Developers to create the best possible products and interaction with other departments within the company

Desired Skills:

Information technology

Software development

delphi development

