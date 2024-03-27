Senior Delphi Developer

Do you want to work from home and have the security of a permanent position? Our clients who are Titans in the consulting space have an amazing opportunity for a Senior Delphi Developer to join their thriving team.

Requirements:

Delphi Engineer (3+ year’s prior experience)

Experience with C#

Experience with C++

Software Development (5+ year’s previous experience)

Front-end and backend software development experience

Complex SQL queries and stored procedures

Desired Skills:

C#

c++

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Remote

