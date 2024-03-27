Senior Delphi Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Do you want to work from home and have the security of a permanent position? Our clients who are Titans in the consulting space have an amazing opportunity for a Senior Delphi Developer to join their thriving team.
Requirements:
- Delphi Engineer (3+ year’s prior experience)
- Experience with C#
- Experience with C++
-
Software Development (5+ year’s previous experience)
-
Front-end and backend software development experience
-
Complex SQL queries and stored procedures
Interested? Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- c++
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Remote