Senior Delphi Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 27, 2024

Do you want to work from home and have the security of a permanent position? Our clients who are Titans in the consulting space have an amazing opportunity for a Senior Delphi Developer to join their thriving team.

Requirements:

  • Delphi Engineer (3+ year’s prior experience)
  • Experience with C#
  • Experience with C++

  • Software Development (5+ year’s previous experience)

  • Front-end and backend software development experience

  • Complex SQL queries and stored procedures

Interested? Apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • c++
  • SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Remote

