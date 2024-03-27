Senior Delphi Developer – Gauteng

Mar 27, 2024

Senior Delphi Software Developer
A leadership team that values autonomy
Our client, a top National Software and Hardware house is looking for a Senior Delphi Developer to join their team.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT
  • At Least 5 – 8 years’ Development experience in Delphi
  • Delphi, SQL
  • Informix/ MySQL preferred
  • Ability to create & maintain documentation to acceptable levels
  • Good Communication skills
  • Able to give detailed Feedback and error reporting abilities
  • Good attention to detail
  • Knowledge of testing approaches & techniques
  • Diagnostic and problem-solving skills
  • Deadline and Performance Driven

Job Description:

  • Implementation of quality initiatives and processes to maintain high level of delivery and integration of systems
  • Development of software solutions to solve inherent legacy product errors and advanced interface standards to internal applications as well as those provided by clients
  • Authorising software behaviour and specification documentation
  • Maintaining hardware standards and compatibility of proper software deployment and integration
  • Interact with testers, designers and software Developers to create the best possible products and interaction with other departments within the company

Desired Skills:

  • Information technology
  • Software development
  • delphi development

