Senior Delphi Developer – Gauteng

Senior Delphi Software Developer
A leadership team that values autonomy
Our client, a top National Software and Hardware house is looking for a Senior Delphi Developer to join their team.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT
- At Least 5 – 8 years’ Development experience in Delphi
- Delphi, SQL
- Informix/ MySQL preferred
- Ability to create & maintain documentation to acceptable levels
- Good Communication skills
- Able to give detailed Feedback and error reporting abilities
- Good attention to detail
- Knowledge of testing approaches & techniques
- Diagnostic and problem-solving skills
- Deadline and Performance Driven
Job Description:
- Implementation of quality initiatives and processes to maintain high level of delivery and integration of systems
- Development of software solutions to solve inherent legacy product errors and advanced interface standards to internal applications as well as those provided by clients
- Authorising software behaviour and specification documentation
- Maintaining hardware standards and compatibility of proper software deployment and integration
- Interact with testers, designers and software Developers to create the best possible products and interaction with other departments within the company
Desired Skills:
- Information technology
- Software development
- delphi development