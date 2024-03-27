Senior PowerApps Developer

Is this you?

Are you a PowerApps virtuoso ready to steer enterprise solutions into the future? If you’re enthusiastic about crafting and executing groundbreaking, step into a role where your contributions will set new benchmarks.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Create state-of-the-art PowerApps applications, integrating them seamlessly across Microsoft services for enhanced business operations. By ensuring our client’s applications meet rigorous technical specifications and business requirements, you’ll be directly impacting the strategic objectives and operational efficiency.

Where you’ll be doing it

Join a global pioneer in the mining industry, recognised for its innovative approach and commitment to ethical practices. Collaboration and learning are part of the daily routine, and your work will contribute to sustainable and impactful solutions that resonate across the globe.

What you’ll need

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science / related field and strong PowerApps development experience. You have a robust understanding of the Power Platform, integration capabilities with Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, and proficiency in data management and custom API connections. Certifications in Microsoft Power Platform and SQL expertise will distinguish you as a candidate.

What you’ll get

You’ll be instrumental in pioneering projects at the forefront of technology, all within an environment that nurtures growth and recognises your achievements.

Desired Skills:

PowerApps

Power Platform

Integration

Microsoft 365

Data Management

API Connections

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

