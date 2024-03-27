Senior PowerBI Developer

Is this you?

Are you a BI developer and data wizard with a penchant for PowerBI? Do you thrive in transforming complex datasets into clear, actionable insights? Then this is for you!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be the architect of our client’s PowerBI dashboards and reports, crafting tools that provide essential insights to drive business success. You’ll collaborate with stakeholders to understand their needs and integrate PowerBI seamlessly with business systems. Ensure data accuracy and integrity, fostering an environment where information is a powerful tool for innovation.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll join an industry leader with a storied history and a bright future, committed to excellence and innovation in every facet of its operations. Our client offers a dynamic and inclusive work environment where you can grow both professionally and personally.

What you’ll need

With at least 5 years in BI development focusing on PowerBI, your expertise in data modeling, SQL, DAX, and M Query will be the foundation of our client’s BI solutions. Proficiency in Azure or AWS and PowerBI certification will set you apart.

What you’ll get

You’ll enjoy the challenge of enhancing our client’s BI capabilities in a company that values innovation, collaboration, and the development of its people. Leading and mentoring junior developers, you’ll be at the forefront of the BI strategy, making data more accessible and actionable than ever before

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

SQL

BI Development

DAX

M Query

AWS

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

