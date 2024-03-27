Senior Server Engineer – Wintel – Gauteng Midrand

You will be responsible to maintain the software, hardware, and systems on a Windows server. Install and monitor Windows operating systems and cater to clients’ needs. Resolve user issues, address management requests, and identify potential issues by implementing security measures
Responsibilities:
- Server Security patch management (create packages for deployment to Test and Dev, build release notes and deploy to Production) for more than 1000 servers
- Server Application patch management (ie: Internet Explorer, IIS, .Net etc) for more than 1000 servers
- Desktop Security patch management (create packages for deployment to Test and Dev, build release notes and deploy to Desktops and Laptops for +/- 1000 end points
- Create and maintain patch schedules
- Implement and maintain KMS (Centralized Server License solutions)
- Implement and maintain RDP (Centralized Server for RDP authentication)
- Maintain N-1 for Server OS’s that assist with PCI-DSS certification (upgrade to supported server OS’s)
- Server Migrations and Cloning (Cloning, Sysprep, Domain registrations, patching)
- Server Builds, build new servers (Domain registrations, patching etc.)
- Maintain relevant SOP’s, Low Level Designs (SCCM, SCOM, Server OS Standards)
- Maintain SCCM for patching and create roll-out packages of applications
- Maintain SCOM for real time infrastructure events
- Adhoc project participation
- Service request and Incident handling
- Change request handling
- Researching, diagnosing, re-occurring event by troubleshooting, and identifying solutions to resolve system issues
Requirements:
- CompTIA Server+
- ITIL Foundation
- Diploma/Degree in information technology or A+, N+
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE)
- MCP, Windows servers [Phone Number Removed];
- 5 years’ work experience in an Enterprise IT technical Support background – Snr. Server Support engineer
Knowledge:
- Maintain and excel in an IT environment that manages 2000+ end points (Server, Desktop, Laptop)
- Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; and 2019
- Sound knowledge of operating system platforms as well as areas like VMware, Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange
- Strong technical abilities allow this role to be hands on in correcting the configuration of the service
- Working experience within IT Operations, infrastructure services support
- Understanding of several diverse areas ranging from physical server maintenance to virtual server infrastructure.
- Knowledge of Windows [Phone Number Removed]; operating system
- SCOM and Microfocus Ops Bridge integration
- SCCM and Intune integration
- Working knowledge of a call logging system
- Experience in hardware skills (server and network)
- Change Management
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- CompTIA Server+
- ITIL
- A=
- N+
- MCSE