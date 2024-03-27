Senior Server Engineer – Wintel – Gauteng Midrand

You will be responsible to maintain the software, hardware, and systems on a Windows server. Install and monitor Windows operating systems and cater to clients’ needs. Resolve user issues, address management requests, and identify potential issues by implementing security measures

Responsibilities:

Server Security patch management (create packages for deployment to Test and Dev, build release notes and deploy to Production) for more than 1000 servers

Server Application patch management (ie: Internet Explorer, IIS, .Net etc) for more than 1000 servers

Desktop Security patch management (create packages for deployment to Test and Dev, build release notes and deploy to Desktops and Laptops for +/- 1000 end points

Create and maintain patch schedules

Implement and maintain KMS (Centralized Server License solutions)

Implement and maintain RDP (Centralized Server for RDP authentication)

Maintain N-1 for Server OS’s that assist with PCI-DSS certification (upgrade to supported server OS’s)

Server Migrations and Cloning (Cloning, Sysprep, Domain registrations, patching)

Server Builds, build new servers (Domain registrations, patching etc.)

Maintain relevant SOP’s, Low Level Designs (SCCM, SCOM, Server OS Standards)

Maintain SCCM for patching and create roll-out packages of applications

Maintain SCOM for real time infrastructure events

Adhoc project participation

Service request and Incident handling

Change request handling

Researching, diagnosing, re-occurring event by troubleshooting, and identifying solutions to resolve system issues

Requirements:

CompTIA Server+

ITIL Foundation

Diploma/Degree in information technology or A+, N+

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE)

MCP, Windows servers [Phone Number Removed];

5 years’ work experience in an Enterprise IT technical Support background – Snr. Server Support engineer

Knowledge:

Maintain and excel in an IT environment that manages 2000+ end points (Server, Desktop, Laptop)

Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; and 2019

Sound knowledge of operating system platforms as well as areas like VMware, Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange

Strong technical abilities allow this role to be hands on in correcting the configuration of the service

Working experience within IT Operations, infrastructure services support

Understanding of several diverse areas ranging from physical server maintenance to virtual server infrastructure.

Knowledge of Windows [Phone Number Removed]; operating system

SCOM and Microfocus Ops Bridge integration

SCCM and Intune integration

Working knowledge of a call logging system

Experience in hardware skills (server and network)

Change Management

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

CompTIA Server+

ITIL

A=

N+

MCSE

