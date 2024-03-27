Senior Server Engineer – Wintel

Mar 27, 2024

You will be responsible to maintain the software, hardware, and systems on a Windows server. Install and monitor Windows operating systems and cater to clients’ needs. Resolve user issues, address management requests, and identify potential issues by implementing security measures
Responsibilities:

  • Server Security patch management (create packages for deployment to Test and Dev, build release notes and deploy to Production) for more than 1000 servers
  • Server Application patch management (ie: Internet Explorer, IIS, .Net etc) for more than 1000 servers
  • Desktop Security patch management (create packages for deployment to Test and Dev, build release notes and deploy to Desktops and Laptops for +/- 1000 end points
  • Create and maintain patch schedules
  • Implement and maintain KMS (Centralized Server License solutions)
  • Implement and maintain RDP (Centralized Server for RDP authentication)
  • Maintain N-1 for Server OS’s that assist with PCI-DSS certification (upgrade to supported server OS’s)
  • Server Migrations and Cloning (Cloning, Sysprep, Domain registrations, patching)
  • Server Builds, build new servers (Domain registrations, patching etc.)
  • Maintain relevant SOP’s, Low Level Designs (SCCM, SCOM, Server OS Standards)
  • Maintain SCCM for patching and create roll-out packages of applications
  • Maintain SCOM for real time infrastructure events
  • Adhoc project participation
  • Service request and Incident handling
  • Change request handling
  • Researching, diagnosing, re-occurring event by troubleshooting, and identifying solutions to resolve system issues

Requirements:

  • CompTIA Server+
  • ITIL Foundation
  • Diploma/Degree in information technology or A+, N+
  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE)
  • MCP, Windows servers [Phone Number Removed];
  • 5 years’ work experience in an Enterprise IT technical Support background – Snr. Server Support engineer

Knowledge:

  • Maintain and excel in an IT environment that manages 2000+ end points (Server, Desktop, Laptop)
  • Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; and 2019
  • Sound knowledge of operating system platforms as well as areas like VMware, Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange
  • Strong technical abilities allow this role to be hands on in correcting the configuration of the service
  • Working experience within IT Operations, infrastructure services support
  • Understanding of several diverse areas ranging from physical server maintenance to virtual server infrastructure.
  • Knowledge of Windows [Phone Number Removed]; operating system
  • SCOM and Microfocus Ops Bridge integration
  • SCCM and Intune integration
  • Working knowledge of a call logging system
  • Experience in hardware skills (server and network)
  • Change Management

Desired Skills:

  • CompTIA Server+
  • ITIL
  A+
  • N+
  • MCSE

