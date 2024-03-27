Our client is seeking a Senior SQL DBA to support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.
Responsibilities:
- Operating SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyse error logs
- Analysing of queries and advise on efficiency and improvements
- Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required
- Create and maintain SOP’s
- Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service
- Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations
- Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements
- Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner
- Ensure that there is continuous support provided
- To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers
- Participate in projects work as assigned
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Formal IT qualification (National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification) or must be currently studying towards completing a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in IT
- ITIL v3 Foundation
- Microsoft Azure and Office 365
- Own car and Driver’s License essential
- MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards
- 5+ years’ experience to MSSQL and PLSQL
- Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC
- Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently
- Expert knowledge on MSSQL from 2012 onwards
- Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management
- Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacts
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- ITIL v3
- MMSQL
- PLSQL