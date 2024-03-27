Senior SQL DBA – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is seeking a Senior SQL DBA to support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.

Responsibilities:

Operating SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyse error logs

Analysing of queries and advise on efficiency and improvements

Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required

Create and maintain SOP’s

Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service

Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations

Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements

Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner

Ensure that there is continuous support provided

To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers

Participate in projects work as assigned

Requirements:

Grade 12

Formal IT qualification (National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification) or must be currently studying towards completing a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in IT

ITIL v3 Foundation

Microsoft Azure and Office 365

Own car and Driver’s License essential

MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards

5+ years’ experience to MSSQL and PLSQL

Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC

Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently

Expert knowledge on MSSQL from 2012 onwards

Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management

Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacts

Desired Skills:

SQL

ITIL v3

MMSQL

PLSQL

