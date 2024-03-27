SQL and Oracle DBA – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Become part of a leading technology company as an SQL and Oracle Database Administrator (DBA). This role offers an exciting opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology, contributing to the maintenance and optimization of database systems. If you’re a skilled DBA with expertise in SQL and Oracle, passionate about innovation and growth, apply now to join the dynamic team.
Position type: Permanent (Onsite for first 3 months in Centurion, then hybrid model will apply)
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12
- Formal IT qualification (National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification) or must be currently studying towards completing a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in IT
- ITIL v3 Foundation
- Microsoft Azure and Office 365
- Own car and Driver’s License essential
- MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards
- Oracle DBA support 11G onwards
- 2 -3 years’ experience to MSSQL and PLSQL
Knowledge and experience:
- Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC
- Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently
- Exposure to Oracle version 11G and MSSQL from 2012 onwards
- Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management
- Experience with Oracle RMAN and Oracle Enterprise Manager
- Performance and tuning experience (Tools: ADDM / AWR and Oracle advisors)
- Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)
If you meet the above and would like to get an application across, smash that apply button!
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Oracle
- DBA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years