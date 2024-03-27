SQL and Oracle DBA – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Become part of a leading technology company as an SQL and Oracle Database Administrator (DBA). This role offers an exciting opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology, contributing to the maintenance and optimization of database systems. If you’re a skilled DBA with expertise in SQL and Oracle, passionate about innovation and growth, apply now to join the dynamic team.

Position type: Permanent (Onsite for first 3 months in Centurion, then hybrid model will apply)

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12

Formal IT qualification (National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification) or must be currently studying towards completing a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in IT

ITIL v3 Foundation

Microsoft Azure and Office 365

Own car and Driver’s License essential

MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards

Oracle DBA support 11G onwards

2 -3 years’ experience to MSSQL and PLSQL

Knowledge and experience:

Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC

Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently

Exposure to Oracle version 11G and MSSQL from 2012 onwards

Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management

Experience with Oracle RMAN and Oracle Enterprise Manager

Performance and tuning experience (Tools: ADDM / AWR and Oracle advisors)

Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)

If you meet the above and would like to get an application across, smash that apply button!

Desired Skills:

SQL

Oracle

DBA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

