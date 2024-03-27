SQL and Oracle DBA

Mar 27, 2024

Become part of a leading technology company as an SQL and Oracle Database Administrator (DBA). This role offers an exciting opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology, contributing to the maintenance and optimization of database systems. If you’re a skilled DBA with expertise in SQL and Oracle, passionate about innovation and growth, apply now to join the dynamic team.

Position type: Permanent (Onsite for first 3 months in Centurion, then hybrid model will apply)

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Formal IT qualification (National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification) or must be currently studying towards completing a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in IT
  • ITIL v3 Foundation
  • Microsoft Azure and Office 365
  • Own car and Driver’s License essential
  • MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards
  • Oracle DBA support 11G onwards
  • 2 -3 years’ experience to MSSQL and PLSQL

Knowledge and experience:

  • Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC
  • Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently
  • Exposure to Oracle version 11G and MSSQL from 2012 onwards
  • Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management
  • Experience with Oracle RMAN and Oracle Enterprise Manager
  • Performance and tuning experience (Tools: ADDM / AWR and Oracle advisors)
  • Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)

If you meet the above and would like to get an application across, smash that apply button!

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • DBA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position