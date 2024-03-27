SQL and Oracle Microsoft DBA – Gauteng Midrand

You will be responsible to support end user on SQL Database used in the company environment. Support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.
Responsibilities:

  • Operating Oracle and SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyse error logs
  • Analysing of queries and advise on efficiency and improvements
  • Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required.
  • Create and maintain SOP’s
  • Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service.
  • Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations
  • Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements
  • Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner
  • Ensure that there is continuous support provided
  • To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers
  • Participate in projects work as assigned
  • Provide inputs to the Team Leader on status of activities as and when required
  • Provide daily system check report using the provided template

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Formal IT qualification (National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification) or must be currently studying towards completing a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in IT
  • ITIL v3 Foundation
  • Microsoft Azure and Office 365
  • Own car and Driver’s License essential
  • MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards
  • Oracle DBA support 11G onwards
  • 2 -3 years’ experience to MSSQL and PLSQL
  • Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC
  • Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently
  • Exposure to Oracle version 11G and MSSQL from 2012 onwards
  • Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management
  • Experience with Oracle RMAN and Oracle Enterprise Manager
  • Performance and tuning experience (Tools: ADDM / AWR and Oracle advisors)
  • Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • MMSQL
  • ITIL

