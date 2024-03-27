SQL and Oracle Microsoft DBA

You will be responsible to support end user on SQL Database used in the company environment. Support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.

Responsibilities:

Operating Oracle and SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyse error logs

Analysing of queries and advise on efficiency and improvements

Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required.

Create and maintain SOP’s

Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service.

Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations

Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements

Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner

Ensure that there is continuous support provided

To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers

Participate in projects work as assigned

Provide inputs to the Team Leader on status of activities as and when required

Provide daily system check report using the provided template

Requirements:

Grade 12

Formal IT qualification (National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification) or must be currently studying towards completing a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in IT

ITIL v3 Foundation

Microsoft Azure and Office 365

Own car and Driver’s License essential

MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards

Oracle DBA support 11G onwards

2 -3 years’ experience to MSSQL and PLSQL

Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC

Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently

Exposure to Oracle version 11G and MSSQL from 2012 onwards

Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management

Experience with Oracle RMAN and Oracle Enterprise Manager

Performance and tuning experience (Tools: ADDM / AWR and Oracle advisors)

Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

SQL

Oracle

MMSQL

ITIL

