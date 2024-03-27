Westcon growth to boost Datatec revenues

Datatec has released a trading update, reporting that group revenue is expected to be approximately $5,44-billion (FY23: $5,14-billion), representing a year over year increase of 5,8%.

The group reports that it built on the strong operational performance reported for the first half of FY24 to grow revenue and improve the quality of earnings as it continued to benefit from the demand for its technology solutions and services.

Approximate divisional revenues for FY24 are expected to be as follows: Westcon International – 3,68-billion (a 7,6% increase over FY23); Logicalis International – $1,25-billion (a 1,5% increase) and Logicalis Latin America – $510-million (a 3,9% increase).

The group intends to release its FY24 results on SENS on or about 27 May 2024.