Business Analyst (12 months)

Mar 28, 2024

The purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the Domestic and Regional Settlement Services Division in order to identify business problems and needs, determine solutions and enable improvements in organisational processes.
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives from initiation to implementation on projects.
  • Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders in respect of problem definitions and the identification of business requirements/needs.
  • Review business processes and procedures, elicit and analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.
  • Elaborate on the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.
  • Assist with the change requirements and provide specifications.
  • Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers, testers and other stakeholders.
  • Develop manuals and plans, and present training courses in support of implementation.
  • Stay abreast of processes analytical tools and methodologies, identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes, and apply these in own work.
  • Engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously and take on a project management role in some initiatives.
  • Plan, organise, control, manage and evaluate the work of team members and administer human capital functions.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • an Honours’ degree in Technology or Finance; and
  • a minimum of five years’ experience within a business analysis environment.

The following would be an added advantage:

  • a Diploma in Business Analysis; and
  • experience in banking, specifically in payment services or banking services back office systems.

Desired Skills:

  • • planning and organising
  • • judgement and decision-making
  • communication

