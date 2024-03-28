Business Analyst (12 months) – Gauteng Pretoria

The purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the Domestic and Regional Settlement Services Division in order to identify business problems and needs, determine solutions and enable improvements in organisational processes.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives from initiation to implementation on projects.

Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders in respect of problem definitions and the identification of business requirements/needs.

Review business processes and procedures, elicit and analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.

Elaborate on the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.

Assist with the change requirements and provide specifications.

Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers, testers and other stakeholders.

Develop manuals and plans, and present training courses in support of implementation.

Stay abreast of processes analytical tools and methodologies, identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes, and apply these in own work.

Engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously and take on a project management role in some initiatives.

Plan, organise, control, manage and evaluate the work of team members and administer human capital functions.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

an Honours’ degree in Technology or Finance; and

a minimum of five years’ experience within a business analysis environment.

The following would be an added advantage:

a Diploma in Business Analysis; and

experience in banking, specifically in payment services or banking services back office systems.

Desired Skills:

• planning and organising

• judgement and decision-making

communication

