Business Analyst (12 months) – Gauteng Pretoria

The purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the Domestic and Regional Settlement Services Division in order to identify business problems and needs, determine solutions and enable improvements in organisational processes.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives from initiation to implementation on projects.
- Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders in respect of problem definitions and the identification of business requirements/needs.
- Review business processes and procedures, elicit and analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.
- Elaborate on the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.
- Assist with the change requirements and provide specifications.
- Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers, testers and other stakeholders.
- Develop manuals and plans, and present training courses in support of implementation.
- Stay abreast of processes analytical tools and methodologies, identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes, and apply these in own work.
- Engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously and take on a project management role in some initiatives.
- Plan, organise, control, manage and evaluate the work of team members and administer human capital functions.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- an Honours’ degree in Technology or Finance; and
- a minimum of five years’ experience within a business analysis environment.
The following would be an added advantage:
- a Diploma in Business Analysis; and
- experience in banking, specifically in payment services or banking services back office systems.
Desired Skills:
- • planning and organising
- • judgement and decision-making
- communication