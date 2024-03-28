Database Administrator – Gauteng

Database Administrator

Be part of a winning team!

Join a company that has built an outstanding reputation for its capability to render expert knowledge and delivery in the Database Management arena.

The opportunity to work across different sites and honing your skills and experience while adding value to clients.

The client seeks individuals who are technically strong

Requirements

Minimum 7 years SQL Server database administration experience

Minimum 4 year working experience with SQL [Phone Number Removed];

Reporting Services/Power BI

Integration Services/analysis Services

All forms of SQL Replication

Always On Availability Groups

Azure SQL MI

