Developer at BMW Group

Join Our Team: NodeJS Developer Extraordinaire

Are you a coding wizard with a passion for crafting seamless user experiences? Do you thrive on the challenge of turning complex requirements into elegant solutions? If so, we want YOU to join our dynamic team!

Technologies We Need:

We’re on the hunt for a talented Frontend and Backend Developer who lives and breathes code. If you’re fluent in JavaScript, TypeScript, Node.js, and have experience with Angular 5+, we want to hear from you! Knowledge of OpenAPI, HTML5, CSS (SCSS), AJAX & REST, JSON & XML, and relational databases like PostgreSQL and SQL is a must. Bonus points if you’re a JAVA guru!

What You’ll Do:

As part of our team, you’ll be at the forefront of innovation, tackling exciting projects and pushing the limits of what’s possible. You’ll:

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions to find the perfect fit.

Bring pixel-perfect UI designs to life with flawless implementation.

Develop reusable HTML and JS logic for maximum efficiency.

Ensure all code is not only readable and extendable but also scalable.

Collaborate seamlessly with other developers to ensure smooth handovers mid-development.

Polish frontend behavior to deliver an exceptional user experience.

Sweat the small stuff to ensure every detail of our client-side applications is top-notch.

Dive deep into user requirements to ensure nothing gets overlooked.

Present proposed system solutions to project managers and users with confidence.

Develop systems solutions with an unwavering commitment to quality and delivery.

Backend Skills:

We need someone who’s as comfortable with backend development as they are with frontend. Experience with Linux, PostgreSQL, NodeJS, OpenAPI, S3, ECS (Fargate), AWS RDS, and AWS MSK is essential. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and love the thrill of solving complex backend challenges, you’re exactly who we’re looking for!

Desired Skills:

Nodjs

OpenAPI

Angular

AWS

