Development Team Lead

Mar 28, 2024

Our client, a giant in the GIS space, currently requires the expertise of an experienced IT Development Manager who can assist with establishing a formal structure to the team (standard operating procedures, quality assurance, mentoring, tools & techniques). This company has evolved from a start-up to a growing company, but their internal processes have not, and that is where they need someone to make a difference, your innovation and technical know-how will make you the perfect candidate.

Desired Skills:

  • manager
  • development manager
  • it manager
  • Strategy Development
  • Function development
  • Lead a team
  • Innovation
  • Mentoring
  • Development Team Leadership
  • Strategic Vision
  • Development team management
  • Business Strategy
  • Service Development
  • linux
  • python
  • postgressSQL
  • GIS
  • cloud
  • architecture

About The Employer:

Experience:

– Minimum 5 years experience in managing IT teams (specifically in a development environement)
– Any tertiary IT qualification will be beneficial
– Able to identify areas of improvement
– Establish/recommend new ways of work, processes, tools, techniques and implement them
– Work under pressure (as they are in a growth stage, they are constantly chasing deadlines and work under pressure)
– Can motivate / mentor team members
– Good communication skills and customer engagement
– Software development background is a requirement
– Be obsessed with quality, customer service and driving excellence
– Familiar with cloud-based architectures and solution

Current tech stack:

– Python
– Linux
– Postgress SQL
– GIS technologies
– API’s
– React (UI)
– Cloud based architectures

Learn more/Apply for this position