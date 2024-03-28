Development Team Lead

Our client, a giant in the GIS space, currently requires the expertise of an experienced IT Development Manager who can assist with establishing a formal structure to the team (standard operating procedures, quality assurance, mentoring, tools & techniques). This company has evolved from a start-up to a growing company, but their internal processes have not, and that is where they need someone to make a difference, your innovation and technical know-how will make you the perfect candidate.
Desired Skills:
- manager
- development manager
- it manager
- Strategy Development
- Function development
- Lead a team
- Innovation
- Mentoring
- Development Team Leadership
- Strategic Vision
- Development team management
- Business Strategy
- Service Development
- linux
- python
- postgressSQL
- GIS
- cloud
- architecture
About The Employer:
Experience:
– Minimum 5 years experience in managing IT teams (specifically in a development environement)
– Any tertiary IT qualification will be beneficial
– Able to identify areas of improvement
– Establish/recommend new ways of work, processes, tools, techniques and implement them
– Work under pressure (as they are in a growth stage, they are constantly chasing deadlines and work under pressure)
– Can motivate / mentor team members
– Good communication skills and customer engagement
– Software development background is a requirement
– Be obsessed with quality, customer service and driving excellence
– Familiar with cloud-based architectures and solution
Current tech stack:
– Python
– Linux
– Postgress SQL
– GIS technologies
– API’s
– React (UI)
– Cloud based architectures