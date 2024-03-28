Enterprise Security Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the Financial Services industry is looking for a highly skilled Enterprise Security Architect to develop and implement robust security frameworks aligned with stringent security standards.
Key Responsibilities:
- Developing Enterprise Security Architecture: Craft and implement comprehensive security architectures tailored to the company’s needs.
- Enterprise Security Recommendations: Provide strategic security recommendations aligned with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
- Aligning Security Technologies: Ensure security technologies align with the established architectural framework.
- Strategy and Continuous Improvement: Drive the alignment of enterprise security strategy and continuously improve security measures.
- Advisory Function and Leadership: Provide leadership and advisory support on security-related matters.
- Security Architectural Design and Implementation: Design and oversee the implementation of robust security architectures.
- Governance and Stakeholder Management: Establish governance frameworks and manage stakeholders effectively.
- Proactive Team Support: Provide proactive support to ensure the security team operates efficiently.
Experience and Qualifications:
- 7 to 10 years of experience in Security Architecture with a focus on financial services or related sectors.
- Documenting procedures, architectural principles, and patterns is essential.
- Experience evaluating and implementing new technologies while maintaining security.
- Bachelor’s Degree and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology or Computer Sciences.
- Certifications such as CISSP and/or CSSLP.
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Security Architect
- AWS
- Azure
- Salesforce
- Continuous Improvement
- Architectural Design
- Architectural Implementation
- Governance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree