Finance Material Master SAP Specialist – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the healthcare sector helps communities live longer healthier lives through the provision of quality and affordable healthcare services. The client has an exciting opportunity for a Finance Material Master SAP Specialist to manage SAP FI and MM for Finance, Contract Management, FI configuration, Asset Management, AP and Procurement management.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

Diploma/ Bachelor Degree in Information Technology.

SAP MM Certificate.

3 years’ experience in SAP FI/CO, MM and/ or configuration.

Minimum Job Requirements:

Partner with the IT Centre of Excellence (Enterprise Archiecture) team, Finance Cost team, Procurement team and Pharmacy team to identify problems and anticipate needs, define requirements and seek solutions as we change processes and update the S&OP process

Work closely with technical staff and outside resources to determine technical solutions and applications to meet the defined requirements in our S/4 Finance implementation

Work with the Finance team to implement BPC for best practices in planning and forecasting

Must be able to manage and prioritize multiple work packages

Maintaining current SAP system, including Incident Management, priority setting and follow up of issues

Creating blueprints and detailed designs for new or enhanced solutions

Translating key business processes in operational applications.

Build efficient, open and regular communication with Stakeholders and Users.

Direct coordination with A&D Manager and indirect liaison with SAP FICO Team Leader and Project Managers (if necessary).

Delivery of FI/CO projects, with particular focus on Acquisitions, Disposals, Splits and Mergers integrations within the FI/CO module.

Desired Skills:

Project Planning and Execution

Techmical skills

End-to-end Process knowledge

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid &Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position