Frontend Developer (Angular 2+) (Centurion) – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

WITH over 100k households using its system daily, frontend journeys must be optimized, user-friendly, and modern and that’s why a dynamic provider of state-of-the-art Community Management solutions in Centurion wants your coding talents as a Frontend Developer with a keen eye for beautiful digital visuals. Your core focus will be on developing, maintaining, and continuously improving Frontend applications. The ideal candidate must preferably have a BSc. Computer Studies/IT or BEng Computer/Electronic Engineering tertiary qualification with 4+ years’ work suitable work experience including Web, Mobile, and Hybrid Web Apps using Angular 2+ and Ionic. You also need skills in Typescript/JavaScript, HTML, CSS/SCSS, Flutter, REST Services and experience publishing Apps to App Store & Play Store.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain Web and Hybrid Mobile Applications.

Standardize reusable components and user journeys.

Create boilerplate templates to facilitate Micro-Frontends development by other team members.

Take full ownership of frontend applications regarding deployments and release management.

Gain full understanding of all systems, including infrastructure, integrations, back-end and front-end business logic, and technology stack.

Assist with escalated support requests – 3rd Line Support.

Stay updated on programming languages and AWS services developments.

Encourage continuous learning and relevant certifications for professional and personal development.

Continuously improve performance and system stability.

Adhere to Agile practices and methodologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant qualification (e.g., BSc. Computer Studies or IT / B.Eng. Computer, Electronic) would be beneficial and preferred.

4+ Years’ experience working on projects like these is preferred.

Experience in Web, Mobile, and Hybrid Web Apps (using Angular and Ionic Framework).

Proficiency in Angular 2+ (Current version: Angular 13).

Strong skills in Typescript/JavaScript, HTML & CSS/SCSS.

Flutter.

Familiarity with Angular integration with REST Services.

Experience in publishing Apps to App Store & Play Store.

Understanding of Agile Development practices.

Good coding habits: Reviews, TDD, etc.

Beneficial to have –

UI/UX Design knowledge.

Knowledge of or exposure to AWS Amplify/AppSync.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

Desired Skills:

Frontend

Developer

Angular

