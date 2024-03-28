Full-Stack Software Engineer

Our client is in search of both mid-level and senior-level Full-Stack Software Engineers proficient in C#, .NET Core, and Blazor. If you’re passionate about crafting innovative solutions, join us in shaping the future of software development.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience overall

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

C#

.NET Core

Blazor

MVC

Entity Framework

WCF

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET Core

Blazor

MVC

Learn more/Apply for this position