Full-Stack Software Engineer

Our client is in search of both mid-level and senior-level Full-Stack Software Engineers proficient in C#, .NET Core, and Blazor. If you’re passionate about crafting innovative solutions, join us in shaping the future of software development.
Key Requirements
- 6+ years’ experience overall
- BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
- C#
- .NET Core
- Blazor
- MVC
- Entity Framework
- WCF
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
