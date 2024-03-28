Java Developer (Expert) 1802 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

User interface transactional solutions.

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

Willing and able to travel.

Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Ensure availability to work on weekends and public holidays when required.

Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

Excellent conceptual skills

Strong knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures

Very strong knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases

Strong knowledge in version control systems and branching models

Strong knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Excellent knowledge in DB optimization

Strong knowledge in multithreaded concepts

Experience in API and performance testing

Typescript

REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous)

Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts)

Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups

Docker/AWS

Kubernetes/AWS

Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN

IoC / Dependency Injection

Jira, Confluence

Micro Services

JAVA/Spring Boot

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)

HTML5, CSS3

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire

German language skills will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

JAVA

LINUX

AWS

