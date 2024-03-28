Jnr Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Jnr Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line)
Location: Illovo, Johannesburg
A successful and growing ISP is looking for a dynamic and articulate Junior Network Support Engineer to join their awesome team.
It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.
Requirements:
- Previous relevant network support experience within a Service Desk environment, ideally within an ISP
- Knowledge and experience of customer service practices and ability to interact with clients in a professional and calm manner, even under pressure
- Hands-on experience with network equipment from vendors such as Cisco, Juniper, or Arista is preferred
- Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols and technologies: TCP/IP, VLAN’s, routing protocols etc
- Familiarity with network monitoring and troubleshooting tools (e.g., Wireshark, Nagios, SolarWinds)
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Qualifications:
- Tertiary education: Degree or Diploma
- CCNA (ideally) or N+
Desired Skills:
- CCNA
- 1st Line
- ISP
- Support Engineer
- A+