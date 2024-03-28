Jnr Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line)

Role: Jnr Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line)

Location: Illovo, Johannesburg

A successful and growing ISP is looking for a dynamic and articulate Junior Network Support Engineer to join their awesome team.

It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.

Requirements:

Previous relevant network support experience within a Service Desk environment, ideally within an ISP

Knowledge and experience of customer service practices and ability to interact with clients in a professional and calm manner, even under pressure

Hands-on experience with network equipment from vendors such as Cisco, Juniper, or Arista is preferred

Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols and technologies: TCP/IP, VLAN’s, routing protocols etc

Familiarity with network monitoring and troubleshooting tools (e.g., Wireshark, Nagios, SolarWinds)

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Qualifications:

Tertiary education: Degree or Diploma

CCNA (ideally) or N+

Desired Skills:

CCNA

1st Line

ISP

Support Engineer

A+

