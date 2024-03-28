Jnr Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line)

Mar 28, 2024

Role: Jnr Support Engineer (ISP – 1st Line)
Location: Illovo, Johannesburg

A successful and growing ISP is looking for a dynamic and articulate Junior Network Support Engineer to join their awesome team.
It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.
Requirements:

  • Previous relevant network support experience within a Service Desk environment, ideally within an ISP
  • Knowledge and experience of customer service practices and ability to interact with clients in a professional and calm manner, even under pressure
  • Hands-on experience with network equipment from vendors such as Cisco, Juniper, or Arista is preferred
  • Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols and technologies: TCP/IP, VLAN’s, routing protocols etc
  • Familiarity with network monitoring and troubleshooting tools (e.g., Wireshark, Nagios, SolarWinds)
  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary education: Degree or Diploma
  • CCNA (ideally) or N+

Desired Skills:

  • CCNA
  • 1st Line
  • ISP
  • Support Engineer
  • A+

