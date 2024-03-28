Junior Networks Consultant at Construct Executive Search – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Diploma in Networks Consulting

Must have 1 – 3 years of experience in network consulting within the financial services sector.

Must have a RE5 Certificate.

Must have experience in the healthcare industry, particularly with organizations like Discovery, Medscheme, and Bonitas.

Must have knowledge of the South African health industry, including plan options and benefits.

Must be proficient in business reporting writing.

Must have knowledge of claims in risk profiling.

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office Word and Excel.

Fluency in the Afrikaans language is a must.

Must be willing to travel to various provinces to visit providers.

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

SALARY R367 500 – R480 000,00 P/A

Desired Skills:

Network Consulting

Healthcare Industry

Business Report Writing

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Junior Networks Consultant

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

