Network Support Engineer (ISP – 2nd Line)

Role: Network Support Engineer (Level 2)
Location: Illovo, Johannesburg
A dynamic and successful ISP is looking for a Super-star Network Support Engineer to join their awesome team. Support Engineers are their professional technical resources responsible for providing first class support to a wide range of customers, across multiple platforms. It is a busy and exciting working environment and they offer lots of growth and development.
Requirements:
- Proficiency in network routing and switching protocols (e.g., BGP, OSPF, VLANs, STP) and voice technologies such as VoIP, SIP, and unified communications.
- Strong understanding of network security principles and best practices, including firewall configuration, VPN implementation, and threat mitigation strategies.
- Hands-on experience with network and voice hardware and software from leading vendors, such as Cisco, Juniper, Avaya, Microsoft, and others.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex network and voice issues and drive resolution to completion.
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and influence decision-making
- Demonstrated leadership abilities, with a proven track record of successfully leading network and voice projects and delivering exceptional results for clients.
- Ability to work independently, manage multiple client engagements concurrently, and thrive in a dynamic, client-focused environment.
- Availability for occasional travel to client sites and participation in after-hours support and on-call rotations as needed.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary qualification: Degree/Diploma
- Relevant certifications such as CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) is highly desirable
- CCVP (Cisco Certified Voice Professional), or equivalent is highly desirable
