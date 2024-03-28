New ISO certifications vital for providing a mature service offering

Datacentrix has achieved several information security and privacy management, quality management, and occupational health and safety certifications from the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO).

“I am pleased to announce our recent achievement of multiple ISO recertifications, including ISO 27001, 27701, 27017, 27032, 27018, 9000, 14000, and 45000,” says Elizabeth Naidoo, chief financial, risk and compliance officer at Datacentrix. “These certifications underpin our commitment to excellence and demonstrate our dedication to upholding the highest standards in every aspect of our operations.

“One of the primary benefits of these certifications is that, by adhering to these internationally recognised standards, the organisation is providing its employees with the necessary tools and guidelines to perform at their best levels.

“Importantly, our investment in improved business process efficiencies – in addition to the assurance of a robust framework for information security, privacy, quality management, environmental management, and service management – enables our workforce to operate more effectively, focusing on achieving goals and being customer centric.”

The ISO 27001, 27701 , 27017, 27018, and 27032 and certifications specifically emphasise information management systems, including security and privacy management. In today’s digital landscape, where data breaches and cyber threats pose significant risks, comments Naidoo, having these certifications ensures that Datacentrix employees have access to secure systems and processes, allowing them to work confidently without worrying about the security of sensitive information.

“Moreover, ISO 9000 certification underscores quality management principles, enabling Datacentrix employees to understand and streamline processes, enhance efficiencies and deliver high-quality services to our clients,” she adds. “By adhering to these standards, staff members can better understand their roles and responsibilities within the organisation, leading to improved performance and productivity.”

An example of this could be on the help desk side, where the ISO 9000 framework would provide guidance on the expected workflow – such as when to escalate a call, and who to escalate to – defining where responsibilities lie and the chain of command.

The ISO 14000 certification highlights the organisation’s commitment to environmental sustainability. “By implementing environmentally friendly practices and reducing our carbon footprint, we create a healthier and more sustainable work environment for our employees, fostering a sense of pride and responsibility,” Naidoo adds.

“Lastly, ISO 45000 certification focuses on occupational health and safety (OHS) management, ensuring the well-being of our people. It is Datacentrix’s responsibility, as an employer, to look after our staff. By prioritising health and safety measures, we create a supportive and conducive work environment where employees – whether based at one of our own offices, or on a customer site, like a mine for instance – feel valued and protected.”