Hire Resolve is currently seeking a skilled PHP Developer to join their client’s team in Johannesburg. As a PHP Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and contribute to the development of innovative software solutions.
Responsibilities
- Develop, test, and maintain PHP-based applications
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement new features
- Optimize performance and ensure scalability of applications
- Follow best practices and coding standards
- Troubleshoot and resolve software defects and issues
- Participate in code reviews and provide feedback
- Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
- 4+ years of experience as a PHP Developer
- Strong knowledge of PHP framework (Laravel)
- Proficient in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and related web technologies
- Experience with relational databases such as MySQL or PostgreSQL
- Knowledge of version control systems (Git, SVN, etc.)
- Experience working with WordPress
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
Benefits
- Competitive Salary
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
Desired Skills:
