PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a skilled PHP Developer to join their client’s team in Johannesburg. As a PHP Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and contribute to the development of innovative software solutions.

Responsibilities

Develop, test, and maintain PHP-based applications

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement new features

Optimize performance and ensure scalability of applications

Follow best practices and coding standards

Troubleshoot and resolve software defects and issues

Participate in code reviews and provide feedback

Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

4+ years of experience as a PHP Developer

Strong knowledge of PHP framework (Laravel)

Proficient in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and related web technologies

Experience with relational databases such as MySQL or PostgreSQL

Knowledge of version control systems (Git, SVN, etc.)

Experience working with WordPress

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Benefits

Competitive Salary

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

PHP Developer

