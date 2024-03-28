Python Developers – Gauteng

Ready to join a Entrepreneurial Start Up company who deals with international clients
My client is looking for a Senior Python Developer for a Remote opportunity! Someone who is Proactive and ready to hit the ground running!!
Requirements
- Hands-on experience with FastAPI or other Python web frameworks such as Flask or Django.
- MySQL and PostgreSQL.
- RESTful APIs
- Version Control systems such as Git.
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently as well as in a team.
- Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
Advantageous
- Developing and deploying applications using cloud platforms such as AWS.
- Knowledge of Serverless framework for deploying applications to AWS Lambda.
- Experience with other programming languages such as JavaScript or Ruby.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Flask
- MYSQL
- POSTGRESQL
- RESTFUL API
- Version Control