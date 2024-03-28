Python Developers

Mar 28, 2024

Ready to join a Entrepreneurial Start Up company who deals with international clients

My client is looking for a Senior Python Developer for a Remote opportunity! Someone who is Proactive and ready to hit the ground running!!
Requirements

  • Hands-on experience with FastAPI or other Python web frameworks such as Flask or Django.
  • MySQL and PostgreSQL.
  • RESTful APIs
  • Version Control systems such as Git.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently as well as in a team.
  • Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Advantageous

  • Developing and deploying applications using cloud platforms such as AWS.
  • Knowledge of Serverless framework for deploying applications to AWS Lambda.
  • Experience with other programming languages such as JavaScript or Ruby.

