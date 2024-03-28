Python Developers

Ready to join a Entrepreneurial Start Up company who deals with international clients

My client is looking for a Senior Python Developer for a Remote opportunity! Someone who is Proactive and ready to hit the ground running!!

Requirements

Hands-on experience with FastAPI or other Python web frameworks such as Flask or Django.

MySQL and PostgreSQL.

RESTful APIs

Version Control systems such as Git.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently as well as in a team.

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Advantageous

Developing and deploying applications using cloud platforms such as AWS.

Knowledge of Serverless framework for deploying applications to AWS Lambda.

Experience with other programming languages such as JavaScript or Ruby.

Desired Skills:

Python

Flask

MYSQL

POSTGRESQL

RESTFUL API

Version Control

