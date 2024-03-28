Ricoh positioned in 2024 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

Ricoh has been positioned by Gartner in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) report. This is the fourth consecutive year that Ricoh has been recognised by Gartner in the ODWS market.

Gartner defines the ODWS market as the capabilities required of a provider to deliver consulting, implementation, or support services to end users of technology who utilise end-user devices or applications to conduct business.

Gartner evaluated providers against specific criteria for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the ODWS space. Ricoh is one of 18 companies positioned within this Magic Quadrant.

Ricoh supports the hybrid workforces of its customers across the globe through a broad range of solutions from managed workplace services to document management and intelligence process automation. Its integrated portfolio connects physical work areas, virtual collaboration spaces and remote workforces, enable teams to connect, collaborate and create effortlessly, wherever they are located.

Takahiro Irisa, senior corporate officer and president of Ricoh Digital Services Business Unit, says: “Getting recognised by Gartner in this Magic Quadrant once again, we believe reaffirms our commitment to creating people-first workspaces that enhance business and inspire individual potential.

“We are continually investing in our digital services and technologies to adapt our solutions to evolving customer needs, so we are particularly proud of the recognition, which we believe underscores the effectiveness of our offerings. We look forward to building on this recognition as we continue to drive workplace experience, process automation and technological innovation that enables people to succeed at work.”