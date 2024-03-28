SAP ABAP Developer at Sabenza IT

A thrilling opportunity awaits with our client in the automotive sector, who is in search of an SAP ABAP consultant proficient in SAP S/4 HANA, located in Gauteng.

Key Skills Requirements:

Proficient in ABAP Development, with expertise in:

HANA development experience preferred

ALV programming

Interface programming (Web Services, etc.)

SmartForms

SAP Enhancement Concept

Database updates

Function Modules

Batch programming

IDOCs

ABAP OOP

ODATA Services

Advanced Planning and Optimization (advantageous)

Troubleshooting and debugging skills

Solution Manager

Strong Agile and DevOps experience (advantageous)

Experience with Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)

Responsibilities include:

Handling projects and maintenance change requests across various client plants

Conducting SAP ABAP Developments and SAP S/4 Hana Developments

Maintaining and optimizing existing systems

Performing XRAY Testing of changes

Updating and creating all relevant documentation regarding system changes

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP development

SAP S/4 HANA development

change request maintenance

