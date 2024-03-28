SAP ABAP Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

A thrilling opportunity awaits with our client in the automotive sector, who is in search of an SAP ABAP consultant proficient in SAP S/4 HANA, located in Gauteng.
Key Skills Requirements:
Proficient in ABAP Development, with expertise in:
- HANA development experience preferred
- ALV programming
- Interface programming (Web Services, etc.)
- SmartForms
- SAP Enhancement Concept
- Database updates
- Function Modules
- Batch programming
- IDOCs
- ABAP OOP
- ODATA Services
- Advanced Planning and Optimization (advantageous)
- Troubleshooting and debugging skills
- Solution Manager
- Strong Agile and DevOps experience (advantageous)
- Experience with Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)
Responsibilities include:
- Handling projects and maintenance change requests across various client plants
- Conducting SAP ABAP Developments and SAP S/4 Hana Developments
- Maintaining and optimizing existing systems
- Performing XRAY Testing of changes
- Updating and creating all relevant documentation regarding system changes
Waste no time any further and let’s get those applications across if you have what it takes
Desired Skills:
- SAP ABAP development
- SAP S/4 HANA development
- change request maintenance