SAP ABAP Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Mar 28, 2024

A thrilling opportunity awaits with our client in the automotive sector, who is in search of an SAP ABAP consultant proficient in SAP S/4 HANA, located in Gauteng.

Key Skills Requirements:

Proficient in ABAP Development, with expertise in:

  • HANA development experience preferred
  • ALV programming
  • Interface programming (Web Services, etc.)
  • SmartForms
  • SAP Enhancement Concept
  • Database updates
  • Function Modules
  • Batch programming
  • IDOCs
  • ABAP OOP
  • ODATA Services
  • Advanced Planning and Optimization (advantageous)
  • Troubleshooting and debugging skills
  • Solution Manager
  • Strong Agile and DevOps experience (advantageous)
  • Experience with Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)

Responsibilities include:

  • Handling projects and maintenance change requests across various client plants
  • Conducting SAP ABAP Developments and SAP S/4 Hana Developments
  • Maintaining and optimizing existing systems
  • Performing XRAY Testing of changes
  • Updating and creating all relevant documentation regarding system changes

