SAP Business Analyst Lead (Technical Tool Owner)

End-to-End SAP module responsibility, this includes, improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify, and implement solutions, scope requirements, plan & track product budget, meet deadlines and accurately document necessary requirements

To assure this delivery, it is essential to work closely with the Business Product Owners and IT product team

All activities are to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

• Solid experience as a SAP Business Analyst within one or more of the following modules: MM (Materials Management), WM (Warehouse

Management) and TM (Transportation Management)

• Knowledge and experience of how to plan projects, define deliverables and to control quality and cost matters

• Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

• Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

• Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

• Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

• Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

• Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

• Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

• Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines

• Strong communication and conflict resolution skills

• Negotiation skills and strong focus on goals and results

• Experience leading a product team will be of advantage

• Responsible for the planning and coordination of activities required to steer the product to align with its strategic future roadmap

• Clearly communicate and demonstrate the value of the product within the organization

• Evaluation, documentation, scoping and prioritization of new requirements

• Promote continuous improvement through implementation and management of new processes to enhance productivity output

• Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-

development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines to identify defects / quality

concerns in projects

• Responsible for creating, implementing, and evaluating the product budget

• Effective communication and feedback between IT product team and Business stakeholders

• Provide feedback to management

• Act as escalation point for client issues that require product change resolution

• Participate in team discussions and provide input regarding strategic team decisions

• Actively participate in mitigating impediments which impact successful completion of deliverables

• Collaborate and work with colleagues in different time zones

• Compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q

tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

• Minimum NQF 7 – Bachelor of Science / Bachelor of Commerce / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or relevant equivalent

• Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT

• Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM, WM and TM module(s)

• Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous

• Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial

Information Technology (IT)

SAP

SAP ABAP

SAP HANA

SAP Material Management (MM)

SAP Warehouse Management (WM)

Supply Chain

