SAP FICO Consultant (Expert) 1480 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Understand, enhance and support AP/AR processes and functionalities

Understand, enhance and support Document Management processes

Fair knowledge across all SAP modules

The following functional skills are essential:

Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customised developments objects

Preparation of test cases and user manuals

Support experience

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions

Analytical and problem solving skills

Communication and Presentation skills

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting

8 years+ experience

Essential Skills Requirements:

SAP FICO Functional Consulting (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)

Focus on SAP AP/AR (Accounts Payables/Accounts Receivables Processes) 4+ years

Good understanding of cross system integration processes for transferring electronic documents

Experience with IDOCs and XML messages

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)

Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray) (advantageous)

Experience in Test-Automation (Tool Tosca)

Experienced in Agile Methodology (advantageous)

Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required

Flexibility to travel abroad

German speaking (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

SAP AP/AR

cross system integration processes

IDOCs and XML messages

