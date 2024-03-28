SAP FICO Consultant (Expert) 1480 TT

Understand, enhance and support AP/AR processes and functionalities
Understand, enhance and support Document Management processes
Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
The following functional skills are essential:
Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes
Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements
Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customised developments objects
Preparation of test cases and user manuals
Support experience
S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
SAP Module Configuration
Development documentation
Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
Conduct SAP Module process configuration
Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions
Analytical and problem solving skills
Communication and Presentation skills
Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting
8 years+ experience
Essential Skills Requirements:
SAP FICO Functional Consulting (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)
- Focus on SAP AP/AR (Accounts Payables/Accounts Receivables Processes) 4+ years
- Good understanding of cross system integration processes for transferring electronic documents
Experience with IDOCs and XML messages
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)
Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray) (advantageous)
Experience in Test-Automation (Tool Tosca)
Experienced in Agile Methodology (advantageous)
Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required
Flexibility to travel abroad
German speaking (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- SAP AP/AR
- cross system integration processes
- IDOCs and XML messages